A lot of actors work together at different points in time, and the audience barely notices. Every once in a while though, they do notice when two actors haven't worked together at all, especially when there's little reason for them not to.

Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai have worked with practically everybody in the industry, still, the two haven't worked together on a film till date. Fans and the public have often questioned why this is the case when they would look great on-screen and could produce a blockbuster hit no doubt.

Aamir Khan took his prank too far

Many actresses in Bollywood have spoken about how Aamir Khan was a prankster on set. It was just part of his personality. Sometimes the pranks would cause embarrassment for heroines, and the actor found himself in a sticky situation many a time. When he took a prank too far with Juhi Chawla, she left the set and they didn't talk for 7 years. When he spat on Madhuri Dixit's palm, she chased him around the set.

In all these situations Aamir came out relatively unscathed, mostly because he never had the wrong intentions. There was one time though that Aamir Khan had to question himself on his actions.

Aamir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have only ever worked on a Coke ad. Since then they've never been seen on the big screen together, which was a disappointment for fans of the pair. The decision was Aishwarya's. When they were working on the ad together, Aamir did what he did with all the actresses he worked with, which was pranking them.

He did the same with Aishwarya, who didn't see the humour in his antics. The actress called him out for it and explained that she didn't appreciate it. Aamir still went ahead and continued his prank, thinking it was all in good fun. This didn't bode well for Aishwarya who was annoyed.

After the ad, the actress decided she wouldn't work with him in a film in the future. She did make a cameo appearance in Mela, but she never played the lead opposite Aamir. She even refused Raja Hindustani which became a huge blockbuster with Aamir and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Regardless, the actor has worked on films with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan like Thugs of Hindostan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Dhoom 3. We suppose life goes on.