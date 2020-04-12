Rani Mukerji is one of the popular Bollywood actresses who has won many awards for her power-packed performances over the years. She was among the most successful and highest-paid actors of the Hindi film industry during her peak years.

Even though the actress made her debut with the movie 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' she was recognized after her mind-blowing performance in 'Ghulam' in 1998.

Her choices of movies had been quite unique as soon the 'Khandala girl' got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan and her cousin Kajol in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

Rani Mukerji got nervous while kissing Shah Rukh Khan

Rani's performance as Tina was praised by fans and critics and even her chemistry with Shah Rukh was very pleasing. The 42-year-old actress once, in an older interview revealed that she got very nervous while romancing King Khan during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

She stated, "I would go back a little whenever he used to approach to kiss me. Shah Rukh would look at Karan [Johar] and say, what have you bought? I can't be romancing her. I'm not gonna eat her up!"

Actually, according to Rani, she was not that confident about how her chemistry with SRK would look on screen as Kajol and Shah Rukh had already done an amazing job in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Fans just couldn't stop gushing at the sizzling Jodi of Shah Rukh and Kajol, and this somehow, made Rani a little unsure of herself. Naturally, she was a little nervous while romancing the lead actor from KKHH.

Rani Mukerji was appreciated for her role in the film

Therefore Rani Mukerji was concerned that she might get compared with her sister in terms of their relationship with Shah Rukh. Thankfully, none it happened, and the audiences loved and appreciated SRK and Rani's pairing opposite each other.

Not just that, all the three lead actors, along with the supporting cast of Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh nailed their roles as well. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became an immensely successful film, one of the true classics of Bollywood.