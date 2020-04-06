The Mukerji family has given Bollywood several precious gems and Rani Mukerji and Kajol remain at the top of that list. Both the cousin sisters have ruled the 90s and 2000s with their powerful acting and breakthrough performances. While the two now share a cordial equation, there was a time when the two had a cold war of sorts going on.

While various articles and conjectures were formed on this animosity, the two never came out to speak out or address the cold war. However, it was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan couch, that the two ladies, bared it all out. When Karan had invited both Rani and Kajol for one of the episodes, the body language of the two ladies gave it away. On top of that, Karan Johar's digs and prodding led the two to blurt it out.

On being prodded, Kajol had said that she doesn't hang out with Rani and never has as she is more like her sister's age and in-a-way belongs to a different generation. She further said that they were not friends but they were not enemies either and there is a middle ground where the two have placed themselves comfortably. In her response, Rani also said that she is more friends with Tanishaa Mukerji that Kajol but looks up to her with respect. She also added that the whole Mukerji family is proud of what Kajol has achieved.

Kajol's verbal attack

But, it was Kajol, who like always was not in a mood to be diplomatic and on being asked if there was any onscreen role of Rani, which she would have liked to do, pat came Kajol's reply, "None." This definitely didn't go down with Rani who also said in her response that she also wouldn't want to do any of Kajol's onscreen roles but would like to be a mother like her, when she has children.

But, in the next season, Rani was not in a mood to let it go all that easily. When Karan Johar asked her what would she ask Kajol if she were a journalist, Rani smartly replied, "Why don't you like me as much as I do?"

Fast forward to now

Well, Kajol and Rani might have had their differences but things seem to be all fine and shiny between the two as the two now not only praise each-other on social media over performances but also have fiery chemistry at the Mumbai Durga puja functions.