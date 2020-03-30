Bollywood was ruled by two Bong beauties, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Not only the two of them re-defined love and romance on big-screen but also gave us a glimpse of what authenticity in playing a character means. It is a known fact that Kajol and Rani are not the best-of-pals despite being from the same family. The two made their cold war quite evident on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan.

While Kajol fell-in-love with Ajay Devgn and got married to him, Rani found love in the arms of an already married Aditya Chopra. The two got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy soon after Chopra's divorce. The two have become a part of illustrious families and are highly respected couples in Bollywood. Let's take a look at their individual net worth.

Kajol's net worth

Apart from owning several huge houses in and around Mumbai, the couple also has a large collection of uber-expensive automobiles like Maserati, Quattroporte, Toyota Celica, BMW Z4, Ferrari, Audi Q7. The duo also receives a hefty sum from a number of brand endorsements and events. Kajol's net worth is somewhere close to Rs 200 crores. As per a Republic world report, Ajay Devgn's net worth is nearly $120 crores.

Rani Mukerji's net worth

No one could have predicted the success Rani was going to achieve with her debut film – Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat – crashing at the big-screen. The film fell flat but Karan Johar had found his 'Tina' in her. And once she starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, producers and directors lined up outside her house to sign her in. The film helped her make a strong foothold in the industry. And with films like – Sathiya, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli; Rani carved a niche for herself in the industry.

Rani has not only married into one of the richest Bollywood families but also a respected one. As per celebrity net worth, Rani Mukerji's net worth is 12 million USD. Rani was last seen in Mardaani 2 which left an impression on the audience for the power-packed role and tight scripting.