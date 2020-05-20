Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's infamous love affair is not hidden from anyone. Ever since their breakup, the ex-lovers haven't crossed paths to date. In fact, the moment they come to know that they shall share the same roof, one of the two avoid coming eye to eye.

One such example of this was the IIFA awards 2010 when Amitabh Bachchan and Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to boycott IIFA awards from the very same year.

Amitabh Bachchan had even shot for a promotional video for IIFA 2010 but the actor got so miffed with the organizers that he decided to leave. Well, if reports in TOI to be believed it had something to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex Salman Khan.

As per the daily, "Without taking Bachchan's opinion, they not only held the event in Sri Lanka (when their army's attitude towards Tamils there was not good) but also signed up Salman Khan to host it. These awards were Bachchans' baby, and hence they were terribly hurt."

"Amitabh Bachchan is too classy to crib about financial issues. He is a man of words. Loyalty comes to him ahead of anything else. He told them politely but firmly that he was not interested in the association anymore. Organizers tried their best to persuade him to continue with them, but Bachchan was adamant.''

Aishwarya Rai not ready to make any eye contact with Ex flame Vivek Oberoi

Aishwarya Rai is one of those actresses in the movie business who doesn't seem to open the chapter that had been ended. So it's not only Salman but also Vivek Oberoi who was made to feel awkward at an awards night when he was on the stage.

Aishwarya who was accompanied by her father in law Amitabh Bachchan didn't even wish to look at the stage in Vivek's presence. Instead, she made herself busy by indulging in a conversation with Designer Manish Malhotra who seated right beside her. But Vivek on the other hand came and sat beside Manish Malhotra making things, even more, worse for Aishwarya.

