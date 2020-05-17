With the confusion and uncertainty that ensued after the lockdown, this is the perfect time to create more panic and fraud. Recently, rumours were rife that Salman Khan was holding auditions for his upcoming film despite the stringent rules in place.

The actor had shut down rumours by taking to social media. Perhaps the source of the rumours came from fake casting calls being made by imposters to different actors. One actor Aansh Arora lodged a police complaint against an imposter.

Aansh Arora files police complaint against imposter after fake casting call

Salman Khan and Salman Khan Films had recently released a statement on Twitter that they were not holding auditions or making any casting calls at the moment and that anybody who was maligning their name would be subjected to legal action. A lot of rumours were going around Bollywood that the actor was flouting lockdown restrictions.

Aansh Arora was contacted by an imposter named Shruti early in March. He received a mail on March 3rd that read, "Aansh Arora has been approached for our upcoming film for the Main Negative Lead. The meeting and audition has been scheduled as per mutual convenience on 3 March 11 am Tuesday with the director." He received the e-mail from the ID- shruti@salmankhanfilm.com.

However, the imposter cancelled the meeting stating that the director Prabhu Deva was busy. She even told Aansh to take up a project as his training for the film would start in a month. Aansh Arora filed a complaint with Oshiwara police station.

Another actor Vikkas Manaktala also shared on Facebook another instance of a fake casting call for Tiger Zinda Hai 3 a few days back:

Even Salman Khan's statement read that nobody should trust emails and messages sent in their name.