Abhishek Bachchan's marriage was one of the trending topics of Bollywood before he married the beautiful Miss World Aishwarya Rai. The race for becoming the bahu of Bachchan family saw three lead actresses of that era go head to head and eventually, Aishwarya prevailed.

Abhishek almost got married to Karisma Kapoor as they were happily engaged, but their wedding was called off under mysterious circumstances. His rumoured affair with Rani Mukerji was also the talk of the town for a brief period. Therefore, when jr. Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya, it was arguably the most talked-about wedding from all quarters.

Today, we decided to bring forward the shocking difference in the net worth of the three divas who were in the race to become Mrs Bachchan, once upon a time.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, hands down, is one of the kick-ass actresses of the Bollywood industry. She has always been into limelight firstly for being the first lady from the Kapoor family to step in the film industry.

Moreover, her mind-blowing acting skills propelled Karisma Kapoor to the status of the top actress of her era. Thirdly, she has been in the news for her abusive relationships and marriage. Looking at her lavish lifestyle one can predict that the lady is definitely quite wealthy.

Lolo has been the face of several leading brands like Kelloggs, Danone, Garnier, McCain, California Almond, Aromaz, Odonil and many more. Karisma, in fact, is one of the shareholders in the children's product company Babyoye.

She also owns a rich apartment near her sister's bungalow, located in Khar, Mumbai and has a fleet of luxurious cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi to BMW.

With all the brand endorsements, fashion shows, world tours and shareholdings, the Mentalhood actress' net worth is estimated to be $12 million USD.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is yet another leading lady of her era in the film industry. She had a bang-on debut with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Barat' in 1997 wherein she played a rape victim role which showed her generosity for social work as well.

Rani's successful career is the result of her acceptance to versatile roles in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Mardaani, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash and Hum Tum. Not only was she a part of various successful movies, but she is an active member of numerous social activities.

Talking about her lifestyle the 42-year-old actress owns a shinning Mercedes Benz E-class and owns a lavish residence in the posh area of Mumbai wherein she lives along with her family. The Mardaani actress married into one of the richest and respected Bollywood families, the Chopra's.

Rani Mukerji's estimated net worth is reported to be around $13 million USD.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is the ideal example of beauty with brains. The elegant lady had won numerous beauty pageants like International Supermodel Contest which was organised by Forbes and got eventually featured in American Edition of Vogue.

She even was a part of National and International Modelling championships, which include Miss World, Miss India World (1st runners up), Miss Photogenic, etc.

Post modelling, Aishwarya stepped into Bollywood and was part of many blockbusters like Josh, Taal, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar etc.

Brands endorsed by the 46-year-old actress include L'Oreal, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Kalyan Jewelers, Longines, etc. As per reports, Aishwarya has a brand endorsement value of about Rs 5-6 crore a day.

Mrs Bachchan as we all know currently resides with her husband in a luxurious bungalow located in Mumbai suburbs area. Besides this, she also owns two houses one in Mumbai and the other one in the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The car brand owned by Aishwarya is quite unique including Mercedes Benz and Audi. Also, she has a separate Mini Cooper for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also earned several international brand endorsements and personal investments which sums up to make her net worth around $35 million USD.