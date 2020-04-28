Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan were two of the most loved actors of the '90s era. Both of them have given some mindblowing movies and were quite excellent in their respective roles. This is why, when the pair came together in the film Raja Hindustani, it became a big blockbuster.

Apart from the good storyline and soothing music, the chemistry of the two lead actors and their steamy kissing scene from the film became the talk of the town back then.

The kissing scene between Karisma and Aamir was one the longest ever in the history of Bollywood. However, the real story behind that scene will shock you to the core.

Karisma Kapoor reflects back on the 'gruelling' kissing scene

Karisma Kapoor, in one of her older interviews with Rajeev Masand, revealed that the one particular kissing scene took three days to shoot, in Ooty.

The weather was Freezing, and both Lolo and Aamir Khan would be freezing in between shots. All of this actually made that sensual scene a gruelling act, for the pair. So much so, that both of them wanted to get it over with.

"We have been through gruelling circumstances. People say, 'oh, that kiss' and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days... In Ooty, in February... we were like, kab khatam ho Raha hai yeh kiss scene (when is this kiss scene getting over)!", Karisma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

We were shivering away, it was freezing cold: Karisma

She further added, "It was freezing cold with storm fans and freezing cold water. We have worked in those circumstances from 7 till 6 in the evening, shivering away between takes. So that was a different era of, I think, working in those kinds of circumstances."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. Aamir, on the other hand, was busy with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Karisma's sister Kareena in the lead role. The movie was scheduled to release on Christmas but could be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.