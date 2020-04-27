Bollywood is known for its big heart, and actors have been contributing a lot to the fight against Coronavirus. Not just the virus, they are also trying to make the lives for daily wage workers and labourers slightly easier by providing monetary relief and food.

Now, a video is being circulated on social media claiming that actor Aamir Khan has reportedly distributed wheat flour packets with hidden money to the underprivileged. The veracity of the video is being questioned since there has been no official intimation that this was planned by the actor.

We've been hearing a lot about what celebrities are doing to combat the adverse impact of the lockdown due to Coronavirus on the have-nots. We've heard from them or in the news, but a video claiming that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a surprise monetary donation to the underprivileged is going viral on social media.

The unverified TikTok video claims that Bollywood actor Aamir sent a truck of wheat flour packets, to be distributed to the needy. The video says, on April 23 the truck arrived in Delhi in an underprivileged area hit by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The vehicle was reportedly loaded with one-kilo packets of flour.

While many refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve them any purpose and wouldn't meet the needs of their entire family. The video goes on to show that those who took the packets received a surprise. In each packet of flour, turns out there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash.

The video claims that Aamir Khan was behind the special gesture, the maker of TikTok video said that the star made sure that the money reached the really needy people since only those who were desperately in need for food would line up even just for one kilo of flour.

Questions about the authenticity of the video and the incident are being raised. Aamir himself hasn't announced his contribution, and rarely announces his acts of kindness. Meanwhile, there's been no confirmation from the actor's end about this video. Fans though are appreciating the star for his kindness.

