Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda has been in news for a while now. This film has Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Ever since Aamir announced this film, excitement and expectations of the audiences have been touching the sky.

For Vijay Sethupathi too, this project is really big and it will mark his Bollywood debut. So to make sure that goes perfectly well, the actor is reportedly gearing up to lose weight just in time for the shoot of the film. Both Aamir and Vijay will be stepping into the shoes of army men and the role demands them to be fit.

While Aamir Khan has already lost 21 kilos, and has been shooting for the film, Sethupathi is yet to begin losing weight. He has recently completed shooting for his next film Master and that is why, he took time to join the sets of Laal Singh Chadda. Sethupathi is known for films like Super Deluxe, 96 and others, which won National and FilmFare Awards. He was recently seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which marked his Telugu debut.

PR Handout

Adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump

After 3 Idiots, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir have reunited for this film and fans are super excited to see them back together once again.

The movie, an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is slated for a December 25, 2020 release. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao via Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion pictures.