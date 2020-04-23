Bobby Deol made his Bollywood comeback with Race 3. The actor has given quite a few successful films but even though Bobby Deol couldn't last for long in the movie business. An excellent dancer among the Deols soon became a fading star of the industry.

As we recall some of the old interviews of stars we recently got our hands on Bobby Deol's interview where he was asked about Kareena Kapoor to which he replied that she isn't half as dedicated as her superstar sister Karisma Kapoor.

'She is different from her sister as chalk is from cheese'

While speaking to a magazine, Bobby Deol shared his experience of working with Bebo in Ajnabee. Ajnabee was released in 2001 and the film also featured Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu in key roles.

Speaking about Kareena, Bobby said, "She is different from her sister as chalk is from cheese. I've seen Bebo ever since she was a kid. She used to visit her sister with her mother. Even then she wanted to be an actress."

The actor further added, "She's very talented. I was amazed to see her in Ajnabee. But for all her talent, she isn't half as talented as her sister. And I've told her that. But Kareena Kapoor has arrived."

The irony of life is that today Kareena is one of the A list actresses from the industry. Though she went through a tough phase during the initial days of her career, Bebo emerged successful in her acting prowess and proved a point. On the contrary, Bobby Deol had a short career in the movies, the actor did quite a few films in comparison to that of Kareena and is not as successful that Kareena too.