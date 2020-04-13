Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their Bollywood debut with the movie Barsaat and while they are great friends now, the actors didn't share a good rapport when they first met.

In an old interview from Filmfare 2001, Bobby had spoken at length about his equation with Twinkle. "Tina (Twinkle) and I didn't get along from day one (of shoot). We were at each other's throat throughout the making of Barsaat. We'd fight about silly things. I used to irritate her by talking about the morning ablutions and the importance of a clean stomach. She used to find that obnoxious. She hated it when I used abusive words, she'd get all hot and bothered. And I loved needling her."

"On the day of the premiere, we travelled together in the same car. I was a nervous wreck. I'm sure even she was but she hid it well. Throughout the car journey, I just held her hand. And you know what happened after the premiere? I heard her use foul lingo. I was taken aback. Throughout the shooting, she'd nagged me about giving gaalis. And here she was doing the same. When I told her this, she just chortled," Bobby added.

Bobby meets Twinkle on Ajnabee shoot:

Over the years, Bobby and Twinkle became good friends and when duo met again during the shoot of Ajnabee (which starred Akshay Kumar and Bobby as male leads), they had a great time reminiscing their initial days of career.

Unfortunately, rumour soon started spreading that the Race 3 actor and Twinkle were sunbathing together while an insecure Akshay kept checking on them throughout their conversation.

Recalling the fabricated news and clarifying that he never strips in public, the Deol clan had said: "Today we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She's now married to my pal Akshay (Kumar). Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball. Then the press wrote that we were sun-bathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout. That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where's the question of sun-bathing? It's good to see her happily married."