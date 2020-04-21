Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from pouring her heart out. She is often seen at her candid best during media interactions. The Simba girl whose Love is Aaj Kal didn't take off as expected is still happy with the way her career is shaping up.

At a recent talk show, Starry Nights GEN Y Sara Ali Khan shared her secrets about her lifestyle. Her new perceptive in lives and Love Aaj Kal debacle.

Excerpts from the interview:

Sara on her upbringing

While my father is very particular about education, I believe my mother is like the flagbearer of humility. She believes in putting your head down and letting your work speak for itself. Your education makes you who you are. It gives you confidence, eloquence and most importantly perspective. You have to learn, unlearn and keep growing. That is the only way.

On one superior quality, she has as compared to her mother Amrita Singh

I am better than my mom in studies. For her 10th maths board exam, she attempted zero questions and signed off as 'Love, Amrita Singh' and left.

On stepmom Kareena Kapoor's qualities that she admires

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first and If there was something, If I had to imbibe one quality from her, it would be her professionalism.

Apart from Sara, Dinesh Vajan will be seen in the show

Talking high and proud of Sara Ali Khan, this is what producer Dinesh Vajan said "I think among her generation, she is the most intelligent girl. Having studied in Colombia, she is aware of everything that is happening, she has a take on everything and most importantly she understands not just social media but every aspect of how it works."

Dinesh on Sara qualities

She is constantly on fire. Her mind is constantly thinking. Everybody knows that she is here for the long haul, it's just that even she should know that about herself.

On his bond with Sara Ali Khan

I enjoy bonding with Sara over intelligent conversations. The basis of every conversation with her makes a lot of sense though she might get a tad hyper at times.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

