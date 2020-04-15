Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's marriage was the talk of the town. One of the most lovable Jodi got hitched on October 16, 2012. Their love story went leaps and bounds and broke the stereotype that was created in the industry.

As we are aware Saif Ali Khan's former wife Amrita Singh parted ways and decided to enter the wedlock, which was attended by Saif's daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

However, do you know, Saif and Kareena's marriage was not only filmy as per the rituals but also Saif wrote a letter to Amrita before he decided to take nuptial vows with Bebo.

International Business Times, India takes you down the memory lane on what had actually happened.

Saif on his wedding day, he wrote a letter to his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Yes, you read that correctly! Reportedly, he also made Kareena read it first who urged him to send it to Amrita.

Saif wrote a letter to Amrita and his family luck before starting off a new chapter

Saif confessed on Koffee With Karan 6, Saif who that he wrote a letter to ex-wife-actress Amrita about wishing her well as the duo was starting new chapters in their life. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Saif told the host and one of Kareena's closest friends, Karan Johar, how he wrote his ex-wife Amrita Singh a letter on the day of his wedding to Kareena. While revealing more about the incident, Saif said that he made sure to make his bride Kareena read it before he sent the letter across. Saif revealed how Kareena was "extremely supportive" and even urged him to send it across. After that, Saif said that Sara was much happy after seeing his gesture and said that she came for the wedding as well.