Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan-Vivek Oberoi's love triangle was one of the most infamous love stories in Bollywood. Post her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya found solace in Vivek Oberoi. The duo was seen together in their film 'Kyon Ho Gaya Na'! During one of the promotional events when Aishwarya was asked about her pairing with Vivek she said that she hopes people would like her pairing with Vivek, just like they liked Ash-Salman, Ash-SRK & Ash-Akshaye.

There have been many successful star pairs in Bollywood. When Aishwarya Rai was asked what according to her makes a pair click, Aishwarya told, "I think, its when people like a particular character that they grow fond of the pair. And I guess, it's no different in my case either."

"Audience loved the Salman-Ash pair in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The Ash-Akshaye combination in Taal was well-received too. People have loved the SRK-Ash Jodi in Devdas and Mohabbatein. I hope the moviegoer likes the Ash-Vivek pair too!"

Aishwarya's relation with Vivek Oberoi post-breakup

Post their alleged break-up, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi have always avoided crossing each other's paths. But the two did come together and were seen in a single frame when Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited India.

Aishwarya's relation with Salman Khan post-breakup

Aishwarya and Salman are one of those Bollywood couples who have not seen each other eye to eye or even maintain cordial relationships. In fact, out of all exes of Salman, Aishwarya is one girlfriend who has no relationship with Salman after their breakup.