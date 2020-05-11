A sibling tale that had impressed the audience but one lesser-known fact about the film was that it was never meant to be the sibling tale as it came out to be.

Actors in Bollywood are quite competitive when it comes to being judged by the audience. From snatching roles to sidelining their co-star is something that every actor might have done some time or the other in the movie business.

From influencing the directors to cast actors of their choice to be responsible for one's exit in the movie, actors have done it all. And Aishwarya Rai is no exception to it. We all are aware of Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan starrer film Josh that was a blockbuster hit.

According to Subhash Ghai who had directed Aishwarya's Taal had once revealed, Despite her debatable talents, she will be counted among the few women who enthralled us during our times. "She's among the top 10 heroines ever in Indian cinema. A rare feature is that she's loved by both men and women."

'Stars become business products, and they fiercely guard themselves'

He describes her professional aggression and ambition "as a natural character of today's actors". She's known to sideline other girls in her film. In Josh, she took away songs that Priya Gill was supposed to dance to and rehashed the script to give herself greater prominence.

That's how it became a story of a brother (Shahrukh) and sister (Aishwarya). Ghai says: "It's a business move. At some point in their careers, stars become business products, and they fiercely guard themselves."

It is very clear that Aishwarya was responsible for chopping out Priya Gill's role in Josh who played Shahrukh Khan's love interest. If you have watched Josh, you will realize that Priya hardly has any scenes in the film. The film entirely revolves around the brother-sister bond and emphasizes on Aishwarya's love story with actor Chandrachur.