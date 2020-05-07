Vivek Oberoi son of actor Suresh Oberoi made his Bollywood debut with 'Saathiya' starring alongside Rani Mukerji. The actor became a sensation right from his debut film and had female fans hounding around him. Vivek gained an immense amount of fame in the initial years of his journey in Bollywood only to lose all of it in one blow.

Yes, the infamous Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi episode. The press conference that was held by Vivek against Salman is only to be blamed for the reigning star of Bollywood to have lost it all.

'I do not idolise Shahrukh'

An overnight star was outcasted overnight. In spite of numerous apologies, Vivek has not been forgiven by Salman even today. Indeed the star had to pay a heavy price. But before the Aishwarya Rai fiasco took place, Vivek had a different opinion about the Khans of the industry.

We recently came across an old interview of Vivek wherein, the actor had called Shahrukh Khan an 'arrogant' actor with a twist and had also said that he loves Salman Khan

"I do not idolise Shahrukh. I am fascinated because he is an interesting story. He has an interesting career graph. He won the award for the best actor and best villain in the same year. He is arrogant, yet he is also the humblest person around," had said Vivek, while speaking about SRK to Rediff.

"Shahrukh Khan is so complex and interesting. I have immense respect for him. I am in awe of Shahrukh. I also love Salman, Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan," had said Vivek.

Back then, Vivek Oberoi was madly in love with Aishwarya, the actor had openly expressed his feelings quite a number of times in the press but Aishwarya never did, In fact, Aishwarya always saw Vivek as a good friend when she faced a rough patch after her breakup with Salman Khan.

Vivek, on the other hand, knew no bounds being with Aishwarya and went onto lash out at Salman in the media. The press conference was indeed a big shock for the entire industry. That night was an unfortunate night for Vivek and his Bollywood career that saw a sudden downfall.

Today, Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan while Vivek is married to the love of his life Priyanka Alva and Salman is one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry.