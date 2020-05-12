Salman Khan has never remained single in his life. When there has been an exit there's always been an entry of new love in Khan's love. We all know that Salman Khan and Sangeeta's engagement broke, wedding cards were printed but Salman's infidelity was the reason for their breakup.

Yes, it was Somy Ali who came between Sangeeta and Salman but as they say history repeats, Somy too was not the permanent factor in Salman's life. With the entry of blue-eyed Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Salman couldn't have control over himself and he fell for her thus breaking up with Somy Ali.

But even after all this Somy never blamed Salman for anything. In fact, when Somy was asked to comment on the infamous press conference by Vivek Oberoi against Salman Khan she called it to be an act that took place on the basis of insecurity.

"I am not responsible for what other people say, but I would say this, anytime a person treats or speaks badly of someone else it usually stems from insecurity," Somy said.

Came to India only for Salman

Somy was Salman's fan who came to India only to marry the actor. In many of her interviews, Somy had revealed that she went crazy when she saw Salman's debut film and thought of marrying the actor. She was only 15 when she came to India.

"I had a dream about marrying Salman the night I saw the film. I woke up and ran around the house looking for a suitcase and told my mom how I needed to move to India to marry an actor I had dreamt of.''

On a popular TV show (Lassi With Laveena), Somy was asked, how would she describe Salman. To which she said, ''They say if you can count four friends on your fingers and trust them blindly, you're extremely fortunate. Salman happens to be one of them. He has a heart of gold and I know for a fact that if I were ever in need he would be the first person that I would call.''

I don't regret dating Salman

"No regrets at all. I learned a great deal from Salman and his family. Salman and his family taught me that it does not matter what religion one is, what culture one comes from, what makes a person a good person is their actions. He was a good role model to have growing up, outside of the boyfriend aspect of things."

Today, Salman is in contact with all exes, be it Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Katrina Kaif except for Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan but they haven't met an eye to eye ever since they parted ways.