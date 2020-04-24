There are two things the country is eagerly waiting for. One is the ultimate cure of the deadly coronavirus and the other is the day when superstar Salman Khan will get married. While many hit Jodis such as Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka-Virat, Sonam-Anand got hitched bringing joy to every Bollywood fan, nothing can make the B-Town buffs happier than the wedding of Salman Khan.

Even at the age of 54, Salman Khan is India's most desirable bachelor and everyone is waiting for him to get hitched. While many say that Salman never got married to anyone because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in an old clip, Salman disclosed the name of the legendary actress with whom he always wanted to get married.

Salman wanted to marry this 'Umrao Jaan'

Salman might have dated many beautiful actresses, he never got close to marrying anyone, except for Sangeeta Bijlani. But in an old clip, it was revealed that Salman wanted to marry another legendary actress and she's the reason he is single. That diva is none other than Rekha.

Yes, you read it right. There was a time when everyone was charmed by the magnetic beauty of Rekha, from Big B to Salman Khan. When Rekha appeared on Salman's reality show Big Boss, she disclosed that as a seven-year-old, Salman used to say that he will marry Rekha one day.

Salman used to follow Rekha

"Mai walk pe jaati this subah subah and ye (Salman Khan) bas che seat saal me, usse jyda nahi, Ye cycle chalatein the..Mai chalti thi aage aage aur ye mere piche piche. Unko Malum hi nahi that ki unko usi waqt mjse ishq hogya tha," said Rekha, pulling Salman's leg.

She went on to reveal that Salman even told his folks that I want to marry her (Rekha) when I grow up. To this Salman blushed as said, "Kafi laga tha mereko, Kafi. Shyad isiliye Maine shaadi nahi ki."

Watch the video, here:

In an old interview, Salman has also revealed that when he and Rekha were neighbours, he would attend her Yoga classes just to get a glimpse of hers. Rekha mockingly disclosed that Salman was head over heels for her and that's why the name of the first movie they did together was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.

Salman Khan Wedding Plans

The nation wants to know when will Salman finally sing 'Dulhan Hum Le Jaenge' in real life. In 1994, he was engaged to Sangeeta Bijlani and the wedding was finalised but because of Somy Ali, he cheated on Bijlani and the wedding was called off.

After that, people thought he might get married to beauty queen Aishwarya and then Katrina but it looks like Salman is not ready to let go of his bachelor tag.