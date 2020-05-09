To debut in the film industry, is a long journey and struggle. Only actors who make it know it. Getting a chance in your first film is a huge breakthrough and it requires a lot. Sometimes it requires to be willing.

How Salman Khan bagged his first role in a film, is a story that's both interesting and funny. The actor had himself once revealed the reason behind why he was cast in Biwi Ho To Aisi. At least now there's no looking back.

Why Salman Khan was cast in Biwi Ho To Aisi

Every Bollywood actor has their own story and struggle. Getting that first shot, is always the toughest. Not many will be willing to even try. But, you don't become a star overnight. Salman Khan too has had his own journey and it's safe to say, it wasn't ridden with difficulty.

Salman Khan before he started also struggled to enter the film industry and get a chance on the big screen. He had seen a lot of rejection before he made his debut in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 alongside Rekha. The film was directed by JK Bihari. Interestingly, even though he acted in the film, his voice was dubbed by someone else.

At an event, once Salman Khan had recounted that he had asked JK Bihari as to why he had decided to cast him in the film. The director had said that nobody wanted to take on the role because they thought it wasn't too great. He said that when he was losing patience, he said that the next 'idiot' who'd come to him, he would sign them for the film. Well, there you have it.

Salman Khan had auditioned for Maine Pyaar Kiya at that time and he thought he had lost the film as Sooraj Barjatya had shortlisted somebody else for the role. He had done it for the work, even though it was a small part.