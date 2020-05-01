Rani Mukherji and Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Aur Babli that was released in 2005, was a huge success. As the makers are comping up with Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the titular roles. There are reports that Rani will also be essaying a pivotal role in the sequel, along with Saif Ali Khan.

Much before, Saif Ali Khan came on board, it was Abhishek Bachchan was approached for the role opposite Rani. However, things didn't work out with them and later Saif was cast!

'Unfortunately, things didn't work out with him'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Rani's official statement on Abhishek and Rani working together in Bunty Aur Bubli 2. Rani in the statement revealed that she and Abhishek were approached by Yash Raj Films to reprise their roles as the originals in the sequel of 2005 Bunty Aur Babli, but, "unfortunately things didn't work out with him." She also said that she will miss Abhishek 'dearly'.

Check the statement below:

Twist in the tale... #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari are the new #BuntyAurBabli... Now, with the original #BuntyAurBabli [#SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji] also back in the franchise, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the two #Bunty and #Babli. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Bunty Aur Bubli 2 is a rebooted sequel of the original. The sequel will see Rani and Saif sharing the screen space after 11 years. Both the actors were seen together in Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Bunty Aur Babli will be directed and written by Varun Sharma.

On the work front, Rani's was last seen in Mardaani 2. The film, directed by Gopi Puthran, was released on December 13, 2019.

While Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap directed Manmarziyaan, will be seen essaying the role of popular fictional character Bob Biswas in a spin-off of the 2012 Indian thriller film Kahaani. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production will produce the film.