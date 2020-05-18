Many of this generation have grown up watching Kaun Banega Crorepati. Some watched it for Amitabh Bachchan, some watched it for the entertainment, others to see if they could beat Computer Ji. But, how many of us know all the contestants, the winners, who were they?

Even though becoming a crorepati on the show is a next-to-impossible task, there were a select few who made it to the coveted pedestal. What would you do if you had Rs 1 crore? Here are 5 contestants who'll make your plans look bad.

5 KBC crorepatis who stood for a cause

It's not easy to win KBC hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, in the many years that it has played on television and the number of contestants who've played the game, only a handful have won Rs 1 crore. Some even prepare for years before they come on the show. It seems doable for a person with a penchant for GK, but as you climb the ladder and the stakes increase, the pressure can get to you.

So if you do win Rs 1 crore, it's hard to think about how you would use the money. 5 crorepatis proved to us that the money they won could be put the best use possible:

1. Harshvardhan Nawathe (Season 1)

Over 2 decades ago, Harshvardhan Nawathe the son of an IPS officer became the first crorepati on KBC. He was previously a UPSC aspirant who could not appear for his exams. After his win on KBC and receiving the grand cash price of Rs 1 Crore, he chose to pursue an MBA from Scotland. He didn't give up his dream of serving the nation and worked on projects closely monitored by the Government of India. He worked with reputed NGOs for some incredible causes even as he went on to work in top positions in MNCs.

2. Anamika Mazumdar (Season 9)

Anamika Mazumdar was a simple social worker who ran an NGO in Jamshedpur, going on to become a crorepati in KBC season 9. As the mother of two, she dedicated her win to her family and revealed how her son helped her prepare for the show without giving up on her. She added that she had followed a lot of quiz shows on television and took an interest in current affairs. She used her prize money to obtain better facilities for the needy, and help underprivileged children in difficult circumstances in Jharkhand.

3. Binita Jain (Season 10)

Binita Jain had seen some of the hardest times in her life before she appeared on KBC. Binita's husband was allegedly kidnapped by terrorists during his work in 2003 and never returned home. Since then, Binita had been making ends meet for her children as a single parent. She was determined to give her kids a secure future leading her to become the crorepati of KBC season 10. She decided to use the prize money to open a clinic for her son and save the rest. She inspired many single parents and parents alike. On the show, Amitabh Bachchan was also touched by Binita and applauded her. Now, Binita is the principal of a school in Assam.

4. Sanoj Raj (Season 11)

Sanoj Raj was an IAS aspirant from the Jehanabad district of Bihar, he eventually became the first crorepati of KBC 11. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan was floored by his confidence while answering the question that won him Rs 1 crore. When he won, Sanoj humbly dedicated the prize money to his father, a farmer who dreamt of setting up a nursery of plants. Following his win at KBC, Sanoj returned to his studies.

5. Babita Tade (Season 11)

Babita Tade was a mid-day meal cook also fondly known as 'Khichdi Kaku'. She was living on Rs 1,500 per month, making khichdi for school students. She became the second crorepati of season 11 and her knowledge of things, activities and facts awed the audience, many of whom themselves would not have had the answers to most questions. Babita had simply learnt through newspapers. Remarkably after winning Rs 1 crore, she was appointed as the district ambassador of the Election Commission in Amravati encouraging masses to vote. Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, had congratulated her for her win.

These 5 crorepatis proved that dreams can become a reality if you believe in them and in yourself enough.