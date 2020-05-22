Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a name that needs no introduction. Apart from being the daughter of the most respected family of the industry, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta has made a name for herself with her fashion line, columns and books. Over the years on various chat shows, we also got to see the how witty and charismatic the Bachchan girl is.

Shweta got married to beau Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and ever since then the couple has been touted as one of the most influential and powerful couples in the circuit. Nikhil Nanda, the grandson of Raj Kapoor, is adored by the entire Bachchan clan. From praising him for the way he held himself together post his mother's demise to the time when he was being appointed as the Chairman and MD of Escorts Ltd, the Bachchan family has always supported and been proud of their son-in-law's achievements.

Amitabh's admiration

"Nikhil .. as you take on this new responsibility, all our blessings and love .. we are with you always .. you have inherited a great legacy, and you have to take this even further," Big B had tweeted when Nikhil joined as the MD and Chairman of the group. While the Bachchan family goes gaga over their son-in-law, he believes in giving all the credit to his wife, Shweta.

Nikhil Nanda goes gaga over Shweta

In an interaction with Livemint, talking about getting married at the age of just 23, he said, "No one forced me to get married early in life. My mentality even at that age was to stabilize, to focus, have a woman that you can grow up and mature with. I met Shweta and knew she was that woman for me."

Further talking about how little time he gets to spend with his kids while it is Shweta who looks after them, he had said, "But really, the credit for how my kids have shaped up goes to my wife. I am really there only on weekends to play monopoly or lose a few games of chess to my eight-year-old son."