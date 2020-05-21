Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has been married for over two decades to Delhi-based eminent businessman Nikhil Nanda. Shweta, who moved to Mumbai to live with her parents a few years ago, is a proud mother of two grown-ups - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
Shweta was about 23 years old when she got married in 1997 and the same year she delivered her firstborn Navya.
Shweta's pregnancy picture:
Now, an old picture of a pregnant Shweta smiling for the camera has surfaced online. In the image, a saree-clad glowing Shweta is seen sharing the frame with her mother Jaya, who is resting her head on daughter's lap. Interestingly, the photoshoot was done just four days before Shweta gave birth to her daughter. The image was shared by ace designer duo fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla last year.
The designer duo had also created Shweta's wedding outfits and it was their first-ever wedding project. In fact, for the grand wedding ceremony, the bride created a new standard by donning a white bridal lehenga.
Sharing the elegant picture of Jaya and Shweta on Instagram, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, "1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself, they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble.
Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. (sic)"
"This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK," added the designer duo.
Take a look at some of the pictures from Shweta's wedding.
1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy“ - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda