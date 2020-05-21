Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has been married for over two decades to Delhi-based eminent businessman Nikhil Nanda. Shweta, who moved to Mumbai to live with her parents a few years ago, is a proud mother of two grown-ups - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Shweta was about 23 years old when she got married in 1997 and the same year she delivered her firstborn Navya.

Shweta's pregnancy picture:

Now, an old picture of a pregnant Shweta smiling for the camera has surfaced online. In the image, a saree-clad glowing Shweta is seen sharing the frame with her mother Jaya, who is resting her head on daughter's lap. Interestingly, the photoshoot was done just four days before Shweta gave birth to her daughter. The image was shared by ace designer duo fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla last year.

The designer duo had also created Shweta's wedding outfits and it was their first-ever wedding project. In fact, for the grand wedding ceremony, the bride created a new standard by donning a white bridal lehenga.

Sharing the elegant picture of Jaya and Shweta on Instagram, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, "1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself, they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble.

Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. (sic)"

"This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK," added the designer duo.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Shweta's wedding.