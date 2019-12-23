It looks like Karan Johar seems to have pulled off the biggest casting coup for his much-awaited film Brahmastra. As we all know that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy had been shooting for their part for a while now. The excitement among moviegoers shot up into the air when it was reported that the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan would be making a cameo in the film.

And now to sprinkle some more spice on the pizza, it is now being said that the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be making a cameo in Brahmastra.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer and Deepika have given their nod to the film. It would be interesting to see DeepVeer together for the fourth time amid the reports of Deepika rejecting three films in a row with Ranveer to preserve their couple appeal.

If the report turns out to be true, it would be the first time that two most talked about couples of Bollywood - Ranbir and Alia, Deepika and Ranveer - would share screen together in a film.

Ranbir has previously worked with his ex-lover Deepika in films like Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Alia, on the other hand, has shared screen with Ranveer in Gully Boy which has earned several accolades till date.

Ranveer and Deepika will also be seen together in Kabir Khan's directorial '83, a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the biopic, Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife on screen.