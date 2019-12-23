A few days ago, there was a report that stated that Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid attack survivor had inspired Chhapaak, was reportedly not been given proper financial due for the film rights. The report said that Laxmi was paid merely Rs 13 lakh for the film rights and an ill-informed Laxmi had happily signed the deal. However, Laxmi has rubbished the report and called it a fake news.

Laxmi, who seems to be quite active on social media, shared a screenshot of the said report and drew a red cross mark over it. "Ye bilkul fake news hai. (It's a fake news)," Laxmi wrote on her post.

Earlier, Laxmi had said that she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the 'burns' that Deepika Padukone sported for the movie. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15. Over the years, she has been vocal about her experience and actively campaigns against acid attacks. She was on her way back home from music class when a man, twice her age, threw acid on her for rejecting his advances. Her face and other body parts got disfigured in the attack.

Chhapaak, which is scheduled to release in January, 2020, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also features Vikrant Massey.