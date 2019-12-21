Deepika Padukone who has been very vocal about woman empowerment and the rights of women in the society, who proudly runs an NGO Live Love Laugh, is all set to invest 5 million dollars in an E Taxi startup.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart cab service, revealed that the actress would soon be lending $5 million for the business. Earlier too, Deepika had helped the start-up raise $3 million for the ambitious cab service venture.

What motivated Deepika to invest

it stated, "Deepika loves the vision of our company. She is aware that our cars are safer to travel – the safety standards are very high. We own the cars and we get the drivers on board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board. Also, she realised that cars are all-electric vehicles. While we are building a great mobility platform, we are also doing something about the environment. The cars are zero-emission. Moreover, there's no surge pricing and also there's no ride cancellation. So, when you book a ride, you get a ride. You can cancel the ride but the driver can't. Due to all these reasons, she Deepika felt motivated to invest."

He went onto add, "Deepika scaled the brand and emphasized the need for women empowerment. She also got on board some women drivers so that they can gain employment. That was her idea."

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal onscreen. The film is slated to release on the 10th of January 2020.