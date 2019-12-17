Ever since the trailer of director Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone has been released, the movie has been the right noise on social media as well as among the film fraternity. Deepika even broke down at the trailer launch that touched many hearts. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid attack survivor has inspired Chhapaak, is reportedly not been given proper financial due for the film rights.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a kind of discontent against the financial deal between Laxmi Agarwal and the makers of Chhapaak has been going on around the industry. The report says that Laxmi has been paid merely Rs 13 lakh for the film rights and an ill-informed Laxmi happily signed the deal.

"She has been paid a mere Rs. 13 lakhs for the film rights. Laxmi signed happily. But now she is being advised to ask for more, and rightly so. She was ill-advised initially," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

And since Deepika is one of the producers of the film, she is in a well held position to take away Laxmi's dissatisfaction by giving her proper compensation.

International Business Times India could not independently verify the said report.

Earlier, Laxmi had said that she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the 'burns' that Deepika Padukone sported for the movie. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15. Over the years, she has been vocal about her experience and actively campaigns against acid attacks. She was on her way back home from music class when a man, twice her age, threw acid on her for rejecting his advances. Her face and other body parts got disfigured in the attack.