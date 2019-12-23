Bollywood is very unpredictable. Unexpected movies turn out to be blockbusters while movies starring superstars crash miserably at the box office. The audience has become smart enough and has taught the filmmakers a lesson - Content is the King. Here's a list of movies that were a huge disappointment at the box office.

Kalank

Karan Johar's Kalank had an enormous star cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film's trailers or music never really took off. The reviews also did not help the movie excel at the box office. The budget of Kalank was 150 crores and it collected 81 crores.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika's epic drama based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai failed to meet the audience's expectations. It was Kangana's debut in direction but she was praised for her acting skills. The budget of Manikarnika was 125 crores and it earned 94.92 crore

Student of The Year 2

A sequel to the hit Student Of the Year, Student Of The Year 2 was no fun. The film saw the debut of Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey starring alongside Tiger Shroff. These students performed averagely in their box office exams. The film cost 80 crores while it earned 70.66 crores.

Bharat

Technically Bharat is not a flop as it earned more than the investment but with a Salman Khan movie comes a huge collection, that did not happen in Bharat. The film cost 130 crores and earned 209 crores.

Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi saw a no loss no profit situation. The investment made was 21 crores and the film earned 21.13 crores

Khandaani Shafakhana

Comic drama Khandaani Shafakhana starred Sonakshi Sinha, rapper Badshah and Varun Sharma. The plain storyline did not gain any praise from the audience. The film cost 26 crores and earned only 5 crores.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was the launchpad for Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and debutant Sahher Bambba. With a huge investment of 60 crores, the film was a sure shot box office disaster as it earned only 10.3 crores

The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor and the heartthrob of many Dulquer Salman were unable to create any magic onscreen. This rom-com made only 4.91 crores at the box office with an investment of 30 crores.

Laal Kaptaan

After giving a brilliant performance in web series Sacred Games, it seemed as if Saif's career is back on track. But with Laal Kaptaan proving to be a huge disappointment, seems like he must continue with the web series. Laal Kaptaan was made with 40 crores but it earned only 3 crores, a huge loss for the makers.

War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War was an action-packed drama and fans waited eagerly for the two to come together onscreen. However, the film was made with 150 crores only earned 100 crores.

PagalPanti

John Abraham's Pagalpanti struggled at the box office. With an investment of 85 crores, the film earned only 48.87 crores

Marjaavan

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavan was a romantic action film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The film tanked at the box office except for Nora Fatehi's song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Marjaavan cost 50 crores and it earned 44.45 crores.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, an unusual onscreen pair, failed to impress the audience. With 18 crores investment, the film earned only 2 crores.

Saandh Ki Aankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saandh Ki Aankh grabbed a lot of headlines before its release, owing to the casting. The film earned 19.95 crores with its making cost of 18 crores.

The Sky Is Pink

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink was an unexpected flop. The film earned 20 crores with 30 crores investment.

Panipat

Towards the last, we have Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The trailer of the movie was heavily trolled and did not bring much excitement to the audience. With the making cost of 85 crores, the film earned only 28.9 crores.