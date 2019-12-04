At least six Indo-Tibetian Police jawans were killed while three others were injured on Wednesday, December 4 in a clash among themselves. The clash led to an exchange of fire among the personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Mohit Garg said.

ITBP jawan opens fire

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, the incident took place at ITBP's 45th battalion Kadenar camp in Narayanpur. Around 9 am, the ITBP jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon which led to killing six and injuring three. Later the jawan who opened fire was also gunned down.

Jawan upset over leaves?

The jawans who were injured were taken to hospital while the Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot. Though the reason behind this reason remains unclear, the jawan was allegedly upset for not getting leaves. A probe has been ordered.