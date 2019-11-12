A terrorist was killed and an army soldier injured in an encounter in Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, November 12.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulan area of central Kashmir. The operation is currently underway.

The injured soldier has been taken to a hospital. Identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist has not been ascertained yet. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

(More details awaited.)