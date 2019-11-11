Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, November 10. While one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces yesterday during the operation, the other one was killed today (November 11).

The official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps-Indian Army tweeted saying that weapon and warlike stores have been recovered from the neutralised terrorists. "ONE more terrorist (total TWO) eliminated in #OpLadoora (#Bandipora). Weapons & warlike stores recovered. Operation in progress," Chinar Corps - Indian Army tweeted.

Also, taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained."

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain ultras. The identity of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation following specific inputs about the presence of three Lashkar terrorists in the area in Vijhara area of Bandipore in North Kashmir. The encounter started late on Sunday afternoon by the police and the Indian Army.