Excise policy scam case: Fresh raids by ED at 40 locations in Delhi Close
Excise policy scam case: Fresh raids by ED at 40 locations in Delhi

Sleuths of the Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out raids at multiple units of the Khyber business group in Kashmir on Wednesday, sources said.

According to the sources, the raids were carried out at various units of the group in Srinagar and Gulmarg.

Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir
Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir

"I-T sleuths assisted by police raided the residence of Abdul Rouf Tramboo in Gogjibagh area of Srinagar city. He is the owner of Khyber business group," they said.

Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir
Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir

"Another team headed by a deputy director raided another office of Khyber group owned by Rouf Tramboo in Hazuri Bagh area of Srinagar.

Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir
Khyber Business Group raid in Kashmir

"A third team raided The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa at Gulmarg. All the entry and exit points have been sealed and searches are being carried out," the sources said, adding that further details will be out after the raids are over.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read