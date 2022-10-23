Intensifying the campaign to dismantle the eco-system of terrorism, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at fourteen places in three districts of Kashmir Valley in connection with the terror funding case.

Reports said 14 houses and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, and Shopian were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar.

"Continuing to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits with a purpose of destroying the ecosystem and support structure of terrorism completely, the State Investigation Agency today conducted searches at multiple locations across the Valley," an official spokesman of SIA said.

The case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in Kashmir, the spokesman said. Reports said that the sleuths of SIA accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a raid at the residence of Mohammad Altaf at Sultanpora village in Baramulla district.

The searches were also conducted at Palpora, Parimpora, Noorbagh, Residency road and Awneer in Shopian in South Kashmir. It has been learnt that SIA raided the residential house of 65-year-old Gulzar Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Sabbir Bhat of Shopian, who is an employee of the J&K Government.

Pakistan-based handlers managing to fund terror groups active in Valley

Reports said that the case was registered on reliable information that a group of overground workers of terrorist organizations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers, including terrorists who had exfiltrated from the valley and are now based in

Pakistan is arranging a variety of logistic support including channelling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J-K in order to destabilize the Union of India by clandestinely waging a war.

During the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents, and other articles having bearing on the investigation were seized.