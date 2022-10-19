Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that a hybrid terrorist Imran Ganei arrested on Tuesday in connection with an attack on non-local labourers in Shopian, was killed during a gun battle between forces and terrorists.

Imran Ganei had confessed during questioning that he had thrown a grenade on non-local workers sleeping in a rented accommodation in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon security forces during ongoing raids in South Kashmir's Shopian district. During questioning, Imran Ganei disclosed some hideouts where terrorists have kept arms and ammunition. When security forces were conducting raids on these hideouts, they were attacked by terrorists, and in the ensuing gun battle, Imran Ganei was killed.

"Based on the disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and security forces at Nowgam Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by the firing of another terrorist", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

#Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on. Further details shall follow. (2/2)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

He further revealed that incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition has been recovered from the hideout of contact. "Search still going on. Further details shall follow", the ADGP tweeted.

Imran confessed his direct involvement in killing two workers of Uttar Pradesh

On Tuesday two labourers from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh namely Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in the Harmain area of Shopian after terrorists lobbed a grenade at the rented accommodation where they were sleeping. Within minutes after the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two persons including one who lobbed the grenade.

"Two persons including a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested after the incident", Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told media persons after visiting the spot.

The ADGP said that acting promptly after two non-local labourers were killed by terrorists in their rented accommodation, one LeT Hybrid terrorist identified as Imran Ganie resident of Harmain who lobbed a grenade on labourers has been arrested.

During interrogation, the arrested LeT terrorist confessed that he lobbed a grenade at the sleeping non-local labourers to follow the directions of LeT commanders Danish and Abid. Although security forces have launched an operation to neutralize both LeT commanders, the duo managed to give a slip to the forces during a search operation.