Tightening the noose around the influential scamsters involved in the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) arrested the Commandant and Medical Officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), Dr. Karnail Singh.

Dr. Singh is posted at the Paloura headquarters of the BSF on the outskirts of Jammu city.

With the arrest of the Commandant of the BSF, the CBI has so far arrested nine persons allegedly involved in Sub-Inspector Recruitment fraud.

The CBI has registered a case on the request of the J&K Government against 33 accused including Dr. Karnail Singh; the then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and others.

BSF officer was arrested after he failed to give satisfactory replies.

Dr Karnail Singh was called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam. As he failed to give satisfactory replies to questions asked by the officers of the CBI, the Commandant of the BSF was formally arrested. He will be produced in court today afternoon.

As per the initial investigation of the CBI, Dr Karnail Singh had leaked paper to 10-12 students at his residence at Patoli on the outskirts of Jammu city. including his son Shubam Kala, who secured 132 marks.

The BSF officer's son was also among ten toppers of the Police Sub-Inspector written examinations which were later cancelled after it was established that fraud was committed. Karnail had reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per beneficiary for giving them the question with answers ahead of the exam.

He had allegedly arranged answers for the beneficiaries to ensure that they can solve the paper at the exams.

On June 4, JKSSB released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.

With the list of shortlisted candidates released by the JKSSB, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.

On June 10, a three-member panel headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal was constituted.

The other members of the panel were the Principal Secretary General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

97, 793 candidates appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.

Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.

Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence.

It was alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.

On July 8, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered cancellation of the exams fter the three-member inquiry panel detected bungling in the written examinations. The LG also recommended a probe by the CBI in this scam.

On August 5, 2022, CBI conducted raids at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.

On September 13, CBI conducted simultaneous raids at 33 places across the country in connection with this infamous recruitment scam.

After conducting raids in two phases, the CBI has arrested nine persons in this scam. After the three-member inquiry panel detected bungling in the written examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha on July 8 ordered the cancellation of the exams.

The Lieutenant Governor had also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into this much-publicized scam.