Authorities in J&K's Shopian district on Thursday banned the entry and usage of nine properties belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation following a communication from the state investigation agency (SIA).

SIA identified the maximum Jamat penetration in Shopian and submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Shopian to expel JeI from entering or using these nine properties under section 8 of UAPA.

District Magistrate (DM) Shopian issued the order to ban the entry and usage of the Jamaat-e-Islami properties, worth crores of rupees, under section 7 of the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Jamaat-e-Islami has already been declared an unlawful organization in J&K.

"The SIA through a communication has informed the DM that during investigation of case FIR 17/2019 of Batmaloo police station, now being investigated by SIA, nine properties have surfaced that are owned by and under the possession of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and are located in the jurisdiction of district Shopian and are to be notified in terms of section 8 of UA(P) Act.

"By virtue of notification issued by the central government coupled with notification issued by the J&K government and powers vested in him in terms of section 8 of UA(P) Act, the DM ordered restriction on these nine properties by any person(s), association(s) or legal entity other than investigating officers of SIA for the purpose of investigation and police officers having jurisdiction for the purpose of enforcing the usage related prohibition and restrictions," officials said.

"The properties include Land measuring two Kanals and 15 Marla in village Batpora in the name of JeI through its Ameer-e-Zilla Abdul Hameed of Nadigam Shopian, 7 Marla in the same village in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 7 Marla 3 Sarsai, also in village Batpora in the name of Aurangzeb, 16 Marla in the same and in the name of same person, under-construction building over land 1 Kanal and 7 Marla in Batpora in the name of same person, 17 Marla through its Ameer-e-Zilla Mohammad Sultan of Nownagari Tral, 17 Marla in village Heepora Batagund in the name of Ameer-e-Zilla Shahzada Aurangzeb, 2 storey yet to be functional school building over land measuring 1 Kanal and 8 Marla in village Bongam in the name of Iqra Public School through Falah-i-Aam Trust, Shopian and four-storey building over land measuring 4 Marla and 2 Marla in village Kanipora/Batpora," according to the notification by the DM.

First of many

The SIA started sealing the properties from Shopian district, but there are about 188-210 properties spread across Kashmir bought in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami. A Conservative estimate of the total valuation of land holdings is approximately Rs 800 crore.

The investigation revealed that the properties were bought in the name of core Jamaat members and office bearers. It is also speculated that high-profile property holdings include Hurriyat's Hyderpora office which is also the residence of Late SAR Geelani.

(Includes agency inputs)