Within a year after its formation, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has investigated as many as 450 terror-related cases in the Union Territory (UT). The agency has created fear among those indulging in anti-national and anti-peace activities.

Complimenting the SIA on its first raising day, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that a year ago we were having the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the national level to investigate terror-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir but today it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA.

"It is itself an achievement that this wing has been able to earn a name in a very short period", he said and added that during its first year of working, the SIA has investigated 450 cases of special nature with the overall disposal rate of 65 percent. He complimented all the officers of the SIA for this achievement.

He said that in addition to this J&K Police has created new investigation units at the district level called SIUs (Special Investigation Units) and added that these units too would complement and supplement the investigation process of UAPA cases.

He said that SIA, a newly established investigation wing has brought a lot of value addition to the CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The DGP said that SIA has emerged as a strong investigation arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the kind of fear SIA has been able to generate among the anti-peace elements is tremendous. Singh said that PHQ is providing all possible support to strengthen this wing.

Focus on dismantling terror eco-system

In his address, the Special DG CID R.R Swain thanked the DGP J&K for gracing the event. He complimented the enthusiasm and energy of the SIA teams who he said are doing an excellent job with extreme dedication and professionalism.

Swain said that the proposal of highlighting and underlining the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves about our responsibilities and reach out to the wider family of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the organization.

He said that the spirit behind the entire exercise was to underline the extremely hard work, valour, courage, and raw energy which J&K Police displayed over the last 30 years where the terror ability of the enemy has been degraded.

He said that this time we have record-low terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that some people are more dangerous than the man holding the gun as they as providing logistic, financial, and ideological support to terrorism as an ecosystem is much more dangerous. He said that we need to address the ideology which is working as the operating software to the entire campaign of terrorism adding that it is a hard task but not impossible.

SIA was formed on Nov. 2, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned the creation of a new, specialized investigating agency to be named State Investigation Agency (SIA) for speedy investigation of cases related to terrorism and linked offences.

The SIA was declared the nodal agency for "coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies and shall take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases."

The agency was set up aside from the CID and allied agencies working in the UT of J&K.

State Investigation Agency (SIA) celebrates 1st Raising Day.DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh who was chief guest of the Raising Day function compliments SIA for conducting effective investigations.Says it has emerged as a strong investigation arm of J&K #Police. pic.twitter.com/plITD265c9 — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 1, 2022

Offences pertaining to acts and provisions of the IPC have been included in the purview of the agency, including The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Explosive Substances Act, the SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act, Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act are being investigated by the agency.

Furthermore, offences having terrorism linkage; all terrorist acts including terrorist financing and circulation of high-quality fake Indian currency notes. Terrorism-related larger conspiracy cases and cases relating to terrorism-linked propaganda, false narrative, large-scale incitement, spreading of disaffection, and enmity against the Indian Union, are also investigated by SIA.