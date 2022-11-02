Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit including one Pakistani were killed in a fierce encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that three LeT terrorists including a foreigner were killed in the Awantipora area.

"Three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter. Identification being ascertained. As per our source, one is a foreign terrorist, and one local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat is involved in several terror crimes including the killing of one ASI of CRPF and two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. A big success for us", the ADGP tweeted.

As reported earlier, two RPF cops shot from point-blank range in Pulwama on August 18. One RPF man died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Two cops of railway police of Kakapora Railway station were at a tea stall outside the railway station when they were attacked by terrorists. Both the cops were having tea when they were attacked by terrorists.

Reports said that in the incident, Head Constable Surinder Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dev Raj sustained critical injuries. Kumar died before reaching the hospital while Dev Raj was shifted to the hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Eliminated terrorists were planning a suicide attack on security forces

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a major tragedy was averted as slain terrorists were planning a fidayeen attack on security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "LeT commander Mukhtar Bhat among the three killed. As per sources, he along with foreign terrorist was going for a fidayeen attack on the security forces camp. One AK-74 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, and one pistol were recovered. Awantipora Police and Army averted a major militant incident."

One terrorist killed in Bijbehra encounter

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag, informed Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

"One terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier in the day. Further details are awaited.