Continuing selective killings of unarmed cops, terrorists on Monday attacked two personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. One RPF man lost his life in the terror attack while the condition of another is stated to be very critical.

Reports said that two cops of railway police of Kakapora Railway station were at a tea stall outside the railway station when they were attacked by terrorists. Both the cops were having tea when they were attacked by terrorists.

Reports said that in the incident Head Constable Surinder Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dev Raj sustained critical injuries and Kumar died before reaching the hospital while Dev Raj was shifted to tertiary care hospital Srinagar where his condition is stated as critical.

Official statement on the terror attack on cops

"One Railway Protection Force personnel was martyred and another injured by terrorists in a gruesome terror attack at Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district", the official statement reads.

"Today at about 1805hrs police received information about a terror crime incident at Kakapora area of Pulwama where terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon two RPF personnel namely ASI Devraj Kumar and HC Surinder Kumar, outside Railway Station Kakapora. In this terror crime incident, both the personnel received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to the hospital for the treatment to their injuries however, Surinder Kumar succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom", police stated in the official statement.

Strongly condemn despicable terror attack on RPF personnel in Pulwama. I salute the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who attained martyrdom. The perpetrators of barbaric act will not be spared. Condolences to the grieving family & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 18, 2022

The Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated the investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and a search in the area is going on.

CCTV footage of incident goes viral

CCTV footage of the terror incident has gone viral on social media. In the footage, both the unarmed cops were having tea outside a tea stall when a terrorist resorted to indiscriminate firing on them. After firing at the cops from a point-blank range, the terrorist managed to run away from the site. Another terrorist was waiting for him at a distance and both managed to escape from the scene on a bike.