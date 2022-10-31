Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in the Kellar area of South Kashmir's Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that on a specific input a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF during searches arrested two LeT terrorists from the Shopian district.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Abid Hussain Nanda both residents of Drabgam Pulwama. From their possession one pistol, a grenade, 10 rounds, and Rs 60000 have been recovered.

An FIR has been registered in Police station Kellar in this regard and an investigation has been taken up.

According to a Srinagar-based defence spokesman, "based on input received from Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the presence of two terrorists in the general area of Chak Keller, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the area.

"The MVCP intercepted a vehicle. The occupants tried to flee but were however apprehended. They have been identified by Jammu and Kashmir Police as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda, both residents of Drabgam, Pulwama. Warlike stores were recovered from their possession. They have been handed over to the Police Station, Keller", the defence spokesman said.

Arrested terrorists were tasked with targeted killings

Although cops have maintained a guarded silence over the questioning of the arrested LeT terrorists, sources said that the duo was asked to execute selective killings in south Kashmir, especially, in the Shopian area.

This month terrorists have killed three persons including two migrant labourers and one Kashmiri Pandit in two different incidents of selective killings in Shopian.

A non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, October 15. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, was targeted outside his residence.

On October 18, terrorists killed two migrant labourers in the Shopian district in a pre-dawn attack.

Terrorists lobbed a hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two migrant labourers namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP were killed.