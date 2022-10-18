Three days after killing a non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit, terrorists killed two migrant labourers in south Kashmir's Shopian district in a pre-dawn attack on Tuesday.

Reports said that terrorists lobbed a hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two migrant labourers namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured.

Both the injured labourers were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed.

Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar were attacked by terrorists when they were asleep in a tin shed.

As many as five labourers were sleeping in a tin shed when a hand grenade was lobbed inside the shed.

"Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen Shopian in which two labourers from Uttar Pradesh namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

Terrorist involved in lobbing grenade arrested

Within minutes after the incident, Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested one of the terrorists involved in throwing the grenade. The arrested terrorist belonged to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit. He is local resident of Herman where incident took place.

"Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen Shopian who lobbed the grenade arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on", the ADGP Kashmir said.

This is the second attack by terrorists in Shopian district on minorities in a week. A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, October 15.

The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, was targeted outside his residence on Saturday morning.

The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries initially in the terror attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district.