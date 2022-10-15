Continuing selective killings of the members of the minority community in the Valley, terrorists on Saturday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir's Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, initial reports said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund in Shopian. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area was cordoned off. Search in progress," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Following the attack, a joint team of police, Army and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area to trace the terrorists involved in the gruesome act. Senior police officers visited Shopian. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and leaders of political parties condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

In a Twitter post, Lt Governor Sinha said, "Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished".

Former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah called it a "reprehensible attack"

"Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Puran Krishan Bhat has lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May Pooran ji's soul rest in peace", Omar tweeted.

Earlier another Kashmiri Pandit was killed in an orchard

On August 17, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another in an apple orchard in Shopian.

According to police, Sunil Kumar Bhat died in the hospital while Pritembar Kumar was severely injured in the terror attack.

The terrorists had fired upon two civilians in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of the Shopian district on August 17. In this terror crime incident, two civilians, identified as Pertimber Nath Bhat, son of Arjun Nath Bhat, and Sunil Kumar Bhat, son of Sri Ji Bhat, both residents of Chotigam Shopian, belonging to the minority community, received critical gunshot injuries."

Both the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital where one of the injured persons, Sunil Kumar Bhat, succumbed to his injuries.