A day after throwing a grenade at the residence of members of the minority community in Budgam district, terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother in the Chotipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Initial reports said that terrorists shot dead a minority community member identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, 45, son of Arjun Nath while his brother identified as Pitamber Bhat alias Pintu was injured. Pintu has been immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted after the incident.

#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

Brothers had gone to an apple orchard

Reports said that both brothers had gone to a nearby apple orchard on Tuesday morning where they were attacked by terrorists who were hiding in the orchard.

After firing at both the brothers, terrorists managed to escape from the spot leaving victims in the pool of blood. Both the brothers were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital where Sunil Kumar Bhat was declared as being brought dead.

Terrorists stepped up attacks in Valley

Terrorists have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. Two policemen and a migrant labourer were killed in three terror attacks during the last three days in Kashmir Valley.

On Independence Day, two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts in which two persons were injured.

On Monday, a member of the minority community was injured in a grenade blast in the Gopalpora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Terrorists hurled a grenade at Gopalpora, leaving one member of the minority community injured. Identified as Karan Singh (20) son of Anil Kumar resident of Gopalpur, the injured was rushed to SMHS in Srinagar. His condition is stated to be stable.

Killing widely condemned

Terror attack on two Kashmiri Pandit brother is widely condemned. All political parties strongly condemned the gruesome killing of Sunil Kumar Bhat.

While condemning the terror attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 16, 2022

"Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric acts will not be spared", the LG tweeted.

"Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family", former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah tweeted.

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh condemned the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack on the pandit brothers in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity & perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice. All those parts of the terrorist ecosystem which led to the killing of the innocent civilians who were working in their fields won't be spared", he said.

"Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased's family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi's quest for 'manufactured normalcy", ex-Chief Minister and president of PDP Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2022