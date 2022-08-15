While constable Sarfaraz Ahmad-who was injured in Sunday's evening encounter, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday afternoon, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one person for providing a two-wheeler to the terrorists.

One policeman namely constable Sarfaraz Ahmad resident of Batote Ramban was injured during Sunday's encounter in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar city. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

"Police personnel namely constable Sarfaraz Ahmad resident of Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

A terrorist was also injured in a "chance encounter" in Srinagar

As reported earlier, constable Sarfaraz Ahmad and a terrorist were injured in a chance encounter at the Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

During routine checking on the eve of Independence Day, security forces intercepted a two-wheeler (scooty) on which terrorists were travelling. As the vehicle was stopped for checking, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing in which one constable Sarfaraz was injured.

Alert security personnel effectively retaliated in which one terrorist was also injured but he along with another terrorist managed to escape from the spot leaving their two-wheeler.

Owner of scooty arrested

On Monday morning, Srinagar Police arrested the owner of the scooty who provided two-wheeler to the terrorists to execute a terror attack.

According to police one, Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Natipora was arrested for providing a second-hand scooty to active terrorist Momin Gulzar on July 27. This scooty along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes, and other incriminating material was recovered yesterday after a "chance encounter".

After the encounter terrorists left the scooty and ran away from the spot. The scooter used by two terrorists has been seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have also been recovered.

"Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take its own course. Further, the public especially hospitals, clinics, and doctors are requested to give information about any unknown persons coming for treatment as fleeing terrorists are injured", Srinagar Police said.