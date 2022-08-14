Amid unprecedented security on the eve of Independence Day, two encounters broke out in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar city while another gun battle started between terrorists and forces in the Kandra area of Rajouri district of Jammu province.

"Today, at about 1930 hours, operational contact has been established by troops of the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles, and the Special Operation Group (SoG) with terrorists at Kandra hill in district Rajouri", Jammu-based defence spokesman Col Devender Anand informed.

Reports from Srinagar said that a constable of J&K Police and a terrorist were injured in a chance encounter at the Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Reports said that during routine checking on the eve of Independence Day, security forces intercepted a two-wheeler on which terrorists were travelling. As the vehicle was stopped for checking, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing in which one constable was injured.

Alert security personnel effectively retaliated in which one terrorist was also injured but he along with another managed to escape from the spot leaving their two-wheeler.

Vehicle (scooter) used by two #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/PfP0PiOzEX — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2022

"In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely constable Sarfaraz Ahmad resident of Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile injured cop is being treated at 92 Base Hospital where his condition is said to be stable so far.

Meanwhile, police said that a scooter used by two terrorists has been seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered.

Three terrorists trapped in Rajouri encounter

Reports said that after getting information about the movement of a group of terrorists in Kandra hill of Budhal tehsil of district Rajouri security forces started a combing and search operation on Sunday.

The operation was started after some locals informed the police about the movement of some suspects. The Special Operation Group of J&K Police along with the Indian Army started a search operation. "This evening contact was established with the terrorists resulting in an encounter in the forest area", reports said.

Pertinent to mention here that the encounter site is not far away from the area where troops of the Army foiled a suicidal attack on Thursday.

Notable two terrorists attacked an Army camp at village Pargal, about nine kilometres from Darhal, in Rajouri district of Jammu region on Thursday killing four soldiers including a Subedar, and wounding two others, one of them a Major, before being eliminated by the troops in four-hour long gun battle.