Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday foiled another attempt of terrorists trying to smuggle arms into Kashmir Valley by busting a terror module involved in transporting weapons in oil tankers. It was during routine checking that three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested "by chance" by the police of the Trikuta Nagar Police Station in Jammu city in this connection.

Three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines in number, 191 rounds of ammunition, and six grenades were also recovered from the possession of arrested persons. According to police, during the intervening night of 8 and 9 November, Police party of Trikuta Nagar Police Station was clearing the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"During the said exercise an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02BF 2965 stationed at Narwal Chowk was asked to move forward. The same truck again stopped near Environment Park. The patrolling party of the concerned Police station when again asked to move forward, the driver took a U-Turn and again stopped the truck at Narwal Chowk", police said.

This time while de-congesting the area, it was noticed that it is the same truck that was asked earlier also to move forward.

"On questioning the same, the driver rather than giving a satisfactory answer the driver and two of his associates entered into a scuffle with the police party", police said.

After a scuffle with cops, the driver along with two associates was taken to the Police Station and an FIR no.284 U/S 353 was registered.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Yaseen son of Mohammad Ismael resident of Puchil Pampora, Farhan Farooq son of Farooq Ahmed resident of Drangbal Pampore, and Farooq Ahmed son of Abdul Aziz Bhat resident of Drangbal Pampore.

Cops got suspicious after getting the backgrounds of arrested persons

After the legal formalities, a signal was sent to the concerned Police stations of the accused regarding their involvement in any other case so as to know their antecedents.

"On this, it came to the notice that the driver of the truck is involved in a ULAP case in Awantipore. He is also a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as per the report of the concerned Police station. On this, suspicion arose and the Police party started questioning the reason behind the unusual behaviour last night and to know about the association with the terrorists if any", the police said.

Arrested persons carrying weapons in oil tanker

After sustained interrogation, the driver Mohammad Yaseen disclosed that they have come to Jammu to pick up weapons at the behest of Shahbaaz, a handler of JeM who is in Pakistan and was asked to hand them over to a terrorist in Valley.

He also confessed that he has concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker.

Upon this, the tanker was again searched in presence of a magistrate and the recoveries made thereof include three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, 09 Magazines in number, 191 rounds of ammunition, and six Grenades. The consistent effort of Jammu Police, in this case, arrested three persons, which includes two terror associates, and recoveries of a huge consignment of arms and ammunition possible.