By eliminating two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, security forces on Friday foiled an attempt to attack the ongoing recruitment rally of the Army at Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Sharing details of the encounter Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that the killed terrorists were planning to disrupt the ongoing Army recruitment rally in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

"This morning we received an intelligence input about the presence of some terrorists in Yedhipora Mohalla of Pattan. A joint team of the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF cordoned off the area and started a search operation", he said.

During searches the terrorists hiding in a residential house fired upon the security, which was effectively retaliated by the forces, triggering off a fierce encounter. Two terrorists were eliminated and one AKS74U rifle with three magazines and a pistol with the magazine were recovered from their possession.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that two local terrorists linked with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit have been eliminated in the ongoing operation in the Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Arrested AuGH terrorist was tasked with selective killing

The arrested terrorist of Ansar-ul-Gazwatul Hind (AuGH) was tasked to execute selective killings in the Srinagar district to spread fear and terror.

The AuGH terrorist was arrested by the police from Srinagar on Thursday evening before he accomplish his nefarious design.

A police spokesman said that one categorized terrorist of AuGH, Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal, was arrested by a joint team of Srinagar police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar.

He said one pistol, magazine, and live rounds were also recovered. He said a case under Sections of UAPA has been registered in Safakadal Police Station.