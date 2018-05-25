An advertisement for a maternity ward in one of the top Israeli hospitals, showing a foetus as a future soldier, has sparked furore on social media, as reported by +972 Magazine.

In the advertisement, Lis Maternity Hospital, which is a part of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, depicts a foetus inside a womb as a future Israeli soldier — the foetus is seen wearing a military beret. The caption in the post reads: "Received the Presidential Award of Excellence, 2038."

The advert was first published in the newspaper Makor Rishon. The image has sparked a major controversy, as many took to social media to point out how sensitive the issue really is as Israel still accuses the Palestinians of giving birth to "terrorists". Also, the Israeli forces recently drew flak for killing 60 Palestinians during a march on Gaza border last week.

Expressing strong criticism against the photo, journalist Mairav Zonszein wrote on +972 Magazine: "Portraying an unborn child as a soldier is disturbing in its own right, regardless of country. In Israel, an occupying power whose military has for over five decades been primarily concerned with maintaining control over a civilian population, this ad is even more charged and offensive.

He further added:

The notion that a good hospital will produce good soldiers is pathological. That a top hospital believes the best way to get women to choose their maternity ward is by convincing them their baby is destined to be a successful soldier in the Israel Defense Forces is also a genuine indication of just how militaristic Israeli society is.

A spokesperson of the hospital was quoted saying, "This was a one-time ad published in Makor Rishon," while no one from the hospital authority commented on the ongoing criticism.

Wow, an Israeli hospital published this ad for its maternity ward (via @the7i)#reminder: there's a class action lawsuit against 4 hospitals in Israel (not the one w/ this militaristic ad) for segregating Jewish & Palestinian women in their maternity wardshttps://t.co/R8soYFAzNM pic.twitter.com/1AggVyWAYe — Asaf Ronel (@AsafRonel) May 20, 2018