Just days after the ghastly Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, the Islamic State (IS) terror group has named a new emir (commander/general) for Bengal.

The IS militant group released a poster on Tuesday on their Telegram channel by the outfits aligned media Al Mursalat and Al Munadi, which named Abu Muhammad al-Bengali as the new leader of ISIS in Bangladesh.

The released poster has threatened to carry out terror attacks in Bangladesh and India. "If you think you have silenced the soldiers of the Khilafah in Bengal and Hind and you are certain about that then listen to we men are never to be silenced.. And our thirst for revenge is never to be faded away (sic)," the IS poster released in Bengali, English and Hindi reads, reports TOI.

This comes a day after the IS had released an 18-minute video message of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, claiming that the Sri Lankan blasts were a response to the loss of the terrorist organisation at Baghouz in Syria. The video was released by the outfits network Al Furkan with a man resembling Baghdadi.

However, the authenticity of the video is still under question, as Baghdadi was reported to be dead in an airstrike in Syria a few months back, but the intelligence agencies had claimed him to be alive.

The terror group had carried out a minor blast near Gulistan movie theatre in Bangladesh capital Dhaka around 7.30 pm on Monday. No casualties were reported from the blast but a few policemen had sustained injuries due to its impact, reports Zee News.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police Chief Asaduzzaman Mia, the bomb that exploded in Dhaka was different from that of the normal crude bombs used by the ISIS militants. He said that The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime and DMP's bomb disposal unit is investigating over the incident.

However, the security agencies tracking the IS outfit in Bangladesh said that the terror group did not release any new poster last week alleviating any further concerns in Bengal and the Indian sub-continent that a possible attack similar to the Easter Sunday blasts will take place in the said regions.